Tottenham set to rival Juventus in battle to sign Brazil international

Tottenham are considering a late move for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, who is thought to be on the verge of joining Juventus.

That’s according to Tuttosport, whose belief is that the Brazilian centre-forward is closing in on a move to Juventus – but only if Tottenham are unable to reach an agreement with Manchester City and the player himself.

Tuttosport report that Jesus has emerged as an option for Spurs as they prepare for the potential departure of captain Harry Kane. While Kane leaving is far from a foregone conclusion, it would be unwise for Daniel Levy not to draw up contingency plans.

Besides, Tottenham could do with a reliable deputy for Kane, if he were to stay, something that Jesus has proven himself able of being during his time at the Etihad. It’s unclear whether he’d leave City to be second fiddle, though.

There’s certainly more competition for places in Turin, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala all able to play down the middle, but Juventus are a far more esteemed club than Spurs – and he’d have a chance at winning more silverware.

If it comes down to a straight choice between the two, there’s only one winner, surely?

