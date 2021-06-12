Transfer boost for Man United and Chelsea as £100m-rated star wants Premier League move as he doesn’t feel valued

It’s common to see names being thrown around during a transfer window for multiple reasons, but it’s starting to look like there could be something in the Kingsley Coman rumours.

It’s been reported that he’s interesting both Man United and Chelsea this summer, while the latest from RMC Sport has actually indicated that he now wants to leave Bayern and his preferred destination would be the Premier League.

He would immediately bring pace and a goal threat from wide for either team so he does make some sense as a target, but there may be some worries that his main motivation here appears to be getting a payday.

There are suggestions that he’s not happy with Bayern because they didn’t give him the number 10 shirt after Arjen Robben left, but the bigger issue would appear to be that his teammates are all earning more than he does and he doesn’t feel valued as a result.

The problem is that he wants at least €12m per year as a salary which would appear to be out of reach for Bayern just now, while it’s unlikely that many teams will be lining up to pay the €100m fee on top of that.

If he does start to force his way out and the price tag is lowered then something could be done, but he doesn’t appear to be a priority for either Chelsea or Man United at this point.