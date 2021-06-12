(Video) Chelsea star Jorginho destroys two Turkey players with brilliant piece of dribbling

Italy turned on the style against Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico, with Chelsea midfielder Jorginho at the very heart of it.

The opening games of major international tournaments can oftentimes underwhelm, with the players getting caught up in the occasion and playing with the handbrake on.

While that could certainly be said for Turkey last night, Italy were absolutely superb, laying down a marker to the rest of the competition.

You could have picked any Italian player from the attacking third of the field and justifiably picked him as your man of the match, though Chelsea’s Jorginho, classy as ever, was a shoo-in.

READ MORE: (Video) Immobile and Insigne quick-fire goals stuff Turkey

Jorginho ensured Italy had complete control of the contest from minute one, distributing from deep and keeping the Azzurri ticking over all night long.

The 29-year-old, fresh from winning the Champions League with Chelsea, didn’t shy away from carrying the ball, either, as is shown in this clip from the second-half of the contest.

Jorginho skipped away from two Turkey challenges, as though he had ice in his veins, before playing a forward pass.

All-in-all, it was a hugely impressive night for the midfielder.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Click here for more of the latest Chelsea news