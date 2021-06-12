Video: “Chris I love you” – Romelu Lukaku pays tribute to his Inter Milan teammate Eriksen after scoring vs Russia

It was completely understandable that the Finland vs Denmark game was postponed earlier today, but there was a lot of surprise that it re-started and that the Belgium vs Russia game also went ahead.

There’s a feeling of inevitability about Romelu Lukaku scoring for Belgium in normal circumstances, but you just knew he would score tonight and do something to honour his Inter Milan teammate Christian Eriksen.

He immediately ran to the camera and shouted “Chris I love you”, and it’s a sentiment that’s been echoed by a lot of the footballing world today:

"Chris, Chris… I love you!" ?? Romelu Lukaku gives #BEL an early lead over #RUS – before delivering a message of love for club team-mate Christian Eriksen ?#ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/AJsMrQloyu — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 12, 2021

Pictures from ITV