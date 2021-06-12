(Video) Incredible show of support between both Finland and Denmark fans following Eriksen’s medical emergency

We are all hoping for the very best for Inter Milan and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Just moments before half-time in Saturday’s second match during the second day in this summer’s Euros, Denmark’s squad, who were facing Finland in Group B, were left shell shocked after team-mate Eriksen appeared to hit the ground requiring urgent medical care.

In an attempt to avoid delving into the realms of speculation, a recent statement from UEFA did provide fans with a positive update, revealing the midfielder was at the hospital and most importantly, stable.

However, in true footballing fashion, while the Dane was receiving on-field treatment, footage has emerged of both sets of fans cheering with all their mite.

“CHRISTIAN!” … “ERIKSEN!”