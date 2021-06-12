(Video) Kieffer Moore drags Wales level vs. Switzerland in Euros

Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore has headed his country level against Switzerland during Saturday’s second Group A game.

Having fallen behind early in the game’s second half following an impressive header from Breel Embolo, Wales have managed to drag themselves level with 15-minutes still to play.

A quick, short corner taken by Manchester United winger Daniel James allowed a whipped ball to be fired into the box.

Getting on the end of the ball in, Cardiff City forward Moore lept excellently.

What a goal.

All to play for.

Pictures courtesy of UEFA