Menu

(Video) Kieffer Moore drags Wales level vs. Switzerland in Euros

Posted by

Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore has headed his country level against Switzerland during Saturday’s second Group A game.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool attacker sets up Embolo as Switzerland lead Wales in Euros

Having fallen behind early in the game’s second half following an impressive header from Breel Embolo, Wales have managed to drag themselves level with 15-minutes still to play.

A quick, short corner taken by Manchester United winger Daniel James allowed a whipped ball to be fired into the box.

Getting on the end of the ball in, Cardiff City forward Moore lept excellently.

What a goal.

More Stories / Latest News
Transfer boost for Man United and Chelsea as £100m-rated star wants Premier League move as he doesn’t feel valued
(Video) Liverpool attacker sets up Embolo as Switzerland lead Wales in Euros
Man United could offload their highest earner as Solskjaer hasn’t assured him of his place next season

All to play for.

Pictures courtesy of UEFA

More Stories Daniel James kieffer moore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.