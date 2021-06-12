Menu

(Video) Leicester City’s Danny Ward pulls off superb fingertip save vs. Switzerland in Euros

Leicester City back up goalkeeper Danny Ward has just put in an excellent performance for country Wales during Saturday’s second Group A game of this summer’s Euros.

After being given the nod to start in between the sticks by manager Rob Page, Ward had a point to prove.

Having eventually bagged a vital point following a 1-1 draw, Wales now owe their number one a huge thanks.

Several key saves were made by the 27-year-old, however, none were better than his last-ditch fingertip save during the game’s final moments.

Although it eventually transpired that Switzerland’s goal would not have stood, the Welsh shot-stopper was not to know that.

