(Video) Liverpool attacker sets up Embolo as Switzerland lead Wales in Euros

Liverpool wide-man Xherdan Shaqiri has just put in a pinpoint crossed delivery to set up compatriot Breel Embolo.

Saturday’s early kick-off sees the first match from this summer’s Euros’ Group B.

Currently playing in Baku, Wales, led by Gareth Bale, are now trailing 1-0.

Despite there still being plenty of time left on the clock, manager Rob Page will be furious to have conceded such a crucial goal from a set piece.

As Shaqiri took his corner just after the break, Embolo rose highest to head home what is the first goal of the game.

Pictures courtesy of BBC