(Video) Liverpool attacker sets up Embolo as Switzerland lead Wales in Euros

Liverpool wide-man Xherdan Shaqiri has just put in a pinpoint crossed delivery to set up compatriot Breel Embolo.
READ MORE: Man United could offload their highest earner as Solskjaer hasn’t assured him of his place next season
Saturday’s early kick-off sees the first match from this summer’s Euros’ Group B.
Currently playing in Baku, Wales, led by Gareth Bale, are now trailing 1-0.
Despite there still being plenty of time left on the clock, manager Rob Page will be furious to have conceded such a crucial goal from a set piece.
As Shaqiri took his corner just after the break, Embolo rose highest to head home what is the first goal of the game.
Pictures courtesy of BBC