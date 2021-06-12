Boost for Manchester United with Spanish side preparing for departure of Red Devils transfer target

Villarreal appear to be preparing for the departure of Manchester United transfer target Pau Torres, report Fichajes.

Man United are not a million miles away from becoming legitimate Premier League title contenders, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still a few signings away from having a squad capable of competing.

One position which quite obviously needs strengthening is next to Harry Maguire in defence, with neither Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly looking entirely convincing during their time at Old Trafford.

As reported by Fichajes, Pau Torres, who starred for Villarreal in a win over Man United in the Europa League final, has been mentioned as a potential target. Real Madrid are also thought to be keen.

With Villarreal having won the Europa League and ensured they will be playing Champions League football next term, they will likely be unwilling to part with a key asset like Torres this summer.

However, if the price is right, they may well be tempted to cash-in. Plus, Fichajes believe that preparations are already being made for Torres’ departure, with Villarreal strengthening at the back.

The report notes how Aissa Mandi’s arrival from Real Betis on a free, along with the permanent signing of Juan Foyth from Tottenham, do appear to be Villarreal’s attempts at ensuring they are not left short.

Of course, whether Man United, Real Madrid or any other interested side pay Villarreal what they want for Torres is a different matter entirely.

