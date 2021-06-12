West Ham and Leicester City both expected to launch bids for Fenerbahce defender

West Ham and Leicester City are both being linked with a move for Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai, as reported by NTV Spor.

With both clubs having qualified for the Europa League, they will be looking to strengthen their squads to ready themselves for a European tour.

Leicester bowed out of the Europa League early on last term, so will be well aware that they need to deepen their squad ahead of this campaign.

As for West Ham, this is a rare opportunity for them to play European football. Signing players to strengthen David Moyes’ ranks is an inevitability.

Attila Szalai, Fenerbahce, is one player that both clubs are thought to be looking at.

According to NTV Spor, West Ham and Leicester have a mutual target in Szalai, one which they are both expected to move for in the coming weeks.

The report claims that Fenerbahce do not feel pressured to sell, and won’t do so unless they receive a worthwhile offer.

It’s unclear exactly how much it would take to free him from the Turkish giants, but both clubs have the necessary cash to get a deal done.

They ought to be aware of each other’s interest, though, through fear of missing out on a potential target early on in the window.

