West Ham set to blow Euro giants out the water with ambitious transfer move

West Ham United may have the edge over AC Milan in the race to sign Junior Firpo from Barcelona, according to Calciomercato.

Firpo could be set to leave the Nou Camp this summer, having struggled to establish himself as a key figure within the squad.

As per Calciomercato, both West Ham and AC Milan have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old.

You’d expect that Milan, being one of the biggest clubs in the world and playing in the Champions League, would be frontrunners.

However, if the information published by Calciomercato is accurate, West Ham fans ought to fancy their chances.

It’s claimed that, while Milan only want to take Firpo on loan, West Ham are prepared to buy him outright.

With Barcelona more open to the idea of selling him permanently, as per the report, that could give the Hammers an edge.

Of course, West Ham will have to provide Barca with a tempting proposal, but after their Europa League qualification, they definitely have the case.

West Ham battling AC Milan for the signature of a Barcelona player is testament to the club’s ambition. They’re on the rise, and showing no signs of stopping.

