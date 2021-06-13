Arsenal have reportedly contacted Manchester United over a surprise potential transfer deal for out-of-favour midfielder Donny van de Beek.

The Netherlands international has endured a difficult first season at Old Trafford, having barely featured in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI despite initially looking an exciting purchase from Ajax.

Van de Beek showed huge potential in his time in the Eredivisie, and one imagines he still has it in him to have a fine career at the highest level, even if it’s not quite worked out for him at Man Utd.

According to 90min, it seems Arsenal now want to try offering Van de Beek a fresh opportunity and have contacted United about a potential move.

The Gunners could certainly do with more quality in the middle of the park after a difficult season, and one imagines Van de Beek would find it easier to play more often at the Emirates Stadium.

While the 24-year-old has the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba to compete with at United, he could surely be right at the top of the pecking order at Arsenal, who need a replacement for Dani Ceballos as his two-year loan from Real Madrid comes to an end.

It’s not that often that we see these two rivals doing business together, but it has happened a few times recently as players like Robin van Persie and Alexis Sanchez have moved from north London to Manchester, while Danny Welbeck and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have moved in the opposite direction.