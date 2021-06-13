Menu

Cesc Fabregas names former Arsenal star as his most underrated team-mate

Former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas says that Alexander Hleb was the most underrated player he ever played alongside in his career.

The Spanish midfielder, currently at Ligue 1 giants Monaco, has played alongside some all-time greats in a superb career at Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea, as well as with that World Cup-winning Spain side.

His journey has seen him link up with big names like Thierry Henry, Lionel Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and N’Golo Kante, but he also feels that ex-Gunner Hleb is a player who deserves more credit.

See below for Fabregas’ tweet about Hleb in a Q&A with fans yesterday…

Hleb is certainly not someone who’s gone down as a well-established great of the modern era, but there were times when he looked world class in an Arsenal shirt, even if he was slightly inconsistent.

The Belarussian also ended up earning a move to Barcelona at one point, though he never got much playing time at the Nou Camp and might have done well to remain in north London.

