Former Arsenal star has “no doubts” about his former team-mate who could’ve been one of the best in Europe

Former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas says he has no doubt that Jack Wilshere could have been one of the best players in Europe if not for his injury woes.

Wilshere rose up through Arsenal’s academy and for a long time looked like one of the most promising young talents in the country.

The former England international ended up becoming a regular for the Gunners at a young age, and famously put in a superb display against the legendary Barcelona midfield of Xavi and Andres Iniesta in a 2-1 win for Arsene Wenger’s side at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Wilshere was never able to really show his true potential as a series of injuries disrupted his career and eventually saw him leave Arsenal.

When asked about Wilshere in a Twitter Q&A, Fabregas made it clear how much he rated his old team-mate…

This will be painful for some Arsenal fans, as there’s no doubt their team could have achieved a great deal more if they’d kept Fabregas at the club for longer and if Wilshere had managed to stay fit more often.

In an alternate universe, those two ended up forming an all-time great midfield partnership for the north London giants.