Arsenal are reportedly willing to part with Bernd Leno this summer as the club’s recruitment team search for a new No.1, according to the Mirror.

The Mirror report that Mikel Arteta is on the search for ‘more defensive stability’ in the transfer window, with the club’s scouts already overviewing potential targets.

Leno hasn’t been awful since he arrived for £22.5m from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2018, but he hasn’t been amazing either and has made the majority of his costly mistakes in crucial matches.

The Mirror add that Arsenal will be open to selling Leno for the same fee they parted with, or even a little less if they can find a replacement for the German and suitor for Leno.

This comes after widespread news stating that the Gunners are looking to recruit Andre Onana from Ajax, with the quality 25-year-old available for a cut-price fee owing to the doping ban he’s currently serving, as well as the fact he’s about to enter the final year of his contract.

Leno has made 117 appearances for the Gunners, keeping just 34 clean sheets as the North London outfit have continued their slide towards establishing themselves as a mediocre team.