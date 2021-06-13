Arsenal to keep an eye on Croatia star vs England today ahead of potential transfer battle

Arsenal will reportedly be among the clubs to monitor Croatia defender Borna Barisic in today’s Euro 2020 clash against England.

The 28-year-old has been a key player for Rangers in recent times and Football Insider claim he has potential transfer suitors in Arsenal, Aston Villa and Wolves.

MORE: Fabregas names this former Arsenal player as his most “underrated” team-mate

Barisic should get the chance to impress in today’s big game in the European Championships, and it will be interesting to see if he can do enough to convince Premier League clubs to move for him this summer.

If Barisic does have a good game, Arsenal could be in a three-way battle with Villa and Wolves for his signature this summer.

Arsenal fans might be craving bigger names than this, but the truth is, the Gunners are now surely closer to the likes of Villa and Wolves than they are to their more traditional rivals like Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Therefore, Arsenal challenging mid-table teams for transfer targets is starting to make sense.