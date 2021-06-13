Menu

Recent Arsenal signing already regrets joining, player’s camp sounding out potential transfer suitors

Thomas Partey is reportedly already regretting his transfer to Arsenal last summer after a difficult first season at the Emirates Stadium.

The Ghana international initially looked an exciting purchase for the Gunners when he made the move from Atletico Madrid last summer, but he hasn’t really had the desired impact so far, while Mikel Arteta’s side has struggled as a whole.

According to Todo Fichajes, this has already seen Partey question if this was the right move, with his ‘environment’ sounding out Atletico Madrid over a potential return.

The report suggests Diego Simeone could be open to re-signing Partey, but Arsenal fans will surely be hoping he sticks around for at least another season.

The 28-year-old clearly has what it takes to be a hit in the Premier League, and could fare a lot better next term if he has better luck with injuries, as well as better players around him.

Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey didn’t have the most memorable first season at Arsenal

Arsenal surely need to continue strengthening in the transfer market if they are to bounce back from a pretty dire 2020/21 campaign that saw them miss out on silverware and European football.

Partey could have a key role to play for Arsenal, but there’s also only so much he can do in a squad like this.

