Arteta to hand Arsenal youngster a chance in pre-season even if he does clinch £40-50m transfer

Arsenal FC Brighton and Hove Albion
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will reportedly hand a chance to young defender William Saliba in pre-season, even if he also clinches a deal for Brighton ace Ben White.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move for White in a report from The Athletic, who state they could sign the England international for a fee of around £40-50million.

White would undoubtedly be a fine signing after his impressive form in the Premier League, but some Gooners may be concerned about what this means for Saliba.

The French youngster has been loaned out to Nice in recent times, despite looking a huge prospect who could already be ready to make an impact in Arteta’s first-team.

Still, the Express now claim Arsenal will give Saliba a chance to impress in pre-season, even if a big name like White also makes the move to the Emirates Stadium.

This could be a fine move by Arsenal, as they surely need to think about replacing the departing David Luiz, but also look for upgrades on players like Rob Holding and Pablo Mari.

2 Comments

  1. Michael Twyman says:
    June 13, 2021 at 1:58 pm

    Totally disagree with the idea of going for White. We are far more in need of a RB, back LB, DM and creative midfielder. With Saliba, Gabriel, Holding, Mari and maybe even Mavraponus we have enough CB

  2. Almaria says:
    June 13, 2021 at 2:54 pm

    Just Play Saliba. and keep Willock and all your good youngsters.

