Leeds United tipped to sign Chelsea star for one key reason

Leeds United are being tipped to seal the transfer of Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi this summer.

Former Leeds ace Carlton Palmer believes Marcelo Bielsa could be keen to raid the Blues for one of his former players, with the pair previously working together at Marseille.

Batshuayi has struggled for playing time at Stamford Bridge, and has also not looked entirely convincing in a loan spell at Crystal Palace.

Still, Leeds could do with more options up front, and Palmer believes the Belgian could make sense as a signing for Bielsa.

“Well, he knows him, doesn’t he? Managers generally like to work with players they know, players like to go work for managers they know because they get the best out of them,” Palmer said.

“Listen, Bielsa will be looking at that and thinking if he can get him in, it’d be a decent addition to the squad because that’s what you need.

“I think Bielsa will be interested. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

