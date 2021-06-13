Arsenal will be scrambling to find out the details of the rejected approach from Swansea for Millwall starlet Abdul Abdulmalik, as they’ll look to have avoid their own bid being turned down.

The MailOnline report that the Championship playoff finalists have made the first move for Abdulmalik, who will see his contract with Millwall expire at the end of the month.

It’s added that the striker has also been scouted by Arsenal, as well as Scottish champions Rangers, with the Lions now facing serious difficulty in keeping hold of their 18-year-old talent.

The Mail report that a new contract has been offered to Abdulmalik, but the ace can still walk at the end of the month, in a scenario that would leave Millwall resigned to a compensation fee that would be determined by a tribunal rather than by themselves.

It’s added that Abdulmalik, who arrived at the South East London club in 2018, feels ‘ready’ to move on rather than inking a professional contract with Millwall.

Millwall can negotiate their own fee until the ace’s contract expires, but it’s clear that Swansea’s proposal does not meet their demands.

Moves to Swansea or Rangers would offer Abdulmalik a quicker path to first-team football, but a switch to Arsenal would keep the ace in London and likely prove to be much more lucrative.

Abdulmalik has featured six times in the FA Youth Cap for Millwall, scoring four times across his four outings in the nation’s prestigious youth competition in the 19/20 season.