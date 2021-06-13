Arsenal in pole position to sign Premier League star despite Liverpool also holding talks

Arsenal are reportedly the firm favourites to seal the transfer of Brighton star Yves Bissouma despite Liverpool and Leicester City also being keen on the midfielder.

The Mali international has shone in the Premier League in recent times, and Arsenal look to be in the strongest position to snap him up as a big move surely beckons for him.

According to 90min, Liverpool and Leicester City have also contacted Brighton about signing Bissouma, but the player’s preference is against a move up north.

MORE: England line up vs Croatia revealed

This should be good news for Arsenal, who could do with a signing like Bissouma in the middle of the park next season.

2020/21 was a hugely disappointing campaign for Mikel Arteta’s side, with the Gunners finishing 8th in the Premier League table and failing to win any silverware.

Bissouma could be a major upgrade on unconvincing performers like Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny, while even last summer’s big signing Thomas Partey failed to impress in his debut season at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans will hope they can continue to remain in pole position for Bissouma, who would surely also be a fine signing for Liverpool.

The Reds have just lost Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer, and Bissouma could be an ideal replacement.

Liverpool also suffered a disappointing 2020/21 season, so could do with making changes this summer, but it looks like they’ll have to find an alternative to Bissouma.

90min’s report also links Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek with a move to Arsenal, though he and Bissouma are quite different players, so it’s not entirely clear what Arteta is looking for in the middle of the park.