Manchester United will require Juan Mata to accept a wage cut of over 40% if the playmaker wishes to remain at Old Trafford this summer, according to the Daily Star.

The Star report that the 33-year-old, whose current deal will expire at the end of the month, has been offered a new one-year deal by the club.

It’s added that for a renewal to be possible, Mata will have to cut his wages from £170,000-a-week to £100,000-a-week, which still seems very fruitful for someone who plays a lesser on-pitch role now.

The Star reiterate that the Spaniard, who arrived for a fee of £37.1m per BBC Sport in January 2014, wants to stay at Old Trafford and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shares that stance.

Mata has experienced a lesser role on the pitch in recent seasons, but it’s clear that the attacking midfielder is still valued very much in the dressing room if United wish to keep hold past this summer.

The Star indicate that there is interest from Mata’s homeland via former club Valencia and powerhouses Barcelona, which could influence just how far – rather how much – the Red Devils stretch to in talks.

It’s suggested that the Manchester outfit could look to bridge the gap of the £70,000-a-week pay cut with the inclusion of add-ons and appearance-related bonuses in any new deal.

Mata has made just 18 appearances across all competitions this season, starting on 10 of those occasions, with the former Spain international managing to contribute three goals and three assists.

Whilst the mooted pay cut is considerable, a weekly packet of £100,000-a-week still seems massive for a player in Mata that features much less frequently now, but perhaps Solskjaer and United really see the ace as an important piece of holding the team together in the dressing room.

Solskjaer insisted that the decision is all down to Mata when he was last questioned on the subject.