Danish FA provide update on Christian Eriksen as he recovers in hospital

The Danish Football Association have provided an update on Christian Eriksen’s situation after he collapsed in yesterday’s Euro 2020 clash with Finland.

See below as they claim in a statement that the Inter Milan attacking midfielder is stable but continues to be monitored in hospital after yesterday’s sudden and worrying incident…

Eriksen received CPR on the pitch and that looks likely to have contributed to his recovery, which is a big relief as fans and pundits alike were shell-shocked by the distressing scenes during the Denmark-Finland game.

The 29-year-old is well known in England for his hugely successful spell at Tottenham, and he’s continued to enjoy success in his time with current club Inter Milan.

Eriksen won Serie A in the season just gone, and it’s clear he’s popular with his club team-mates as Romelu Lukaku paid an emotional tribute to him after he scored for Belgium in their 3-0 win over Russia later yesterday evening.

  1. Maureen Tucker says:
    June 13, 2021 at 10:14 am

    Sending hopes and prayers to CE and his family for a speedy recovery.

  2. tony claxton says:
    June 13, 2021 at 10:26 am

    Sending best wishes to Christian and his Family . A much respected and gifted player , Tony Chelsea Fan

