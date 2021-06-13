Loads of fans are not happy with how Kyle Walker is playing against Croatia so far, with some calling for Chelsea’s Reece James to come on and replace him at right-back for England.

It’s 0-0 at half time, with England starting brightly and Phil Foden striking a superb early effort against the post, though they’ve since faded as the game has gone on.

It remains to be seen if Gareth Southgate will try and change anything at half time, but it seems most fans want to see Walker subbed off as he looks a real weak link at the moment.

It’s perhaps a tad surprising not to see Chelsea ace James get a go in the side after his superb form at club level in the season just gone, with the youngster playing a key role for the Blues as they won the Champions League.

Having said that, Walker is the more experienced of the two and had a fine season for Man City, so it’s surprising to see him struggling so much at the moment.

Here’s some half time reaction as Walker is singled out for criticism…

Kyle Walker is having a shocker, ball retention is poor right now and Croatia have slowed the pace right down. #ENG #EURO2020 — Sahil Oberoi (@SahilOberoi1) June 13, 2021

What is Kyle Walker doing ? — kasajja (@kasajjaaaa) June 13, 2021

Reece James should be playing over Walker. Tripper at left back is a WILD move. we dominated the first half but no goals to show for it #ENGCRO — Euro Dave (@VisionlessDave2) June 13, 2021

Bring Reece James in for Kyle Walker!!!! #EURO2020 — Dineish (@DineishMurugaia) June 13, 2021

Kyle Walker is having a shocker today, can’t seem to string a pass to anyone? — ????? (@Jacko__LUFC) June 13, 2021

What's Kyle Walker doing on the pitch — Araba Amoah (@ArabaAmoah3) June 13, 2021

Reece James needs to come on for Walker and Grealish needs to replace Sterling #ENG — Jonathan Gifford (@jgwiganafc26) June 13, 2021

Reece James should be starting ahead of Walker — Rola ???? (@kofoworola__a) June 13, 2021