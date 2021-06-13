Menu

“Having a shocker” – These fans identify weak link for England in first half, Chelsea ace suggested as ideal replacement

Loads of fans are not happy with how Kyle Walker is playing against Croatia so far, with some calling for Chelsea’s Reece James to come on and replace him at right-back for England.

It’s 0-0 at half time, with England starting brightly and Phil Foden striking a superb early effort against the post, though they’ve since faded as the game has gone on.

It remains to be seen if Gareth Southgate will try and change anything at half time, but it seems most fans want to see Walker subbed off as he looks a real weak link at the moment.

It’s perhaps a tad surprising not to see Chelsea ace James get a go in the side after his superb form at club level in the season just gone, with the youngster playing a key role for the Blues as they won the Champions League.

Having said that, Walker is the more experienced of the two and had a fine season for Man City, so it’s surprising to see him struggling so much at the moment.

Here’s some half time reaction as Walker is singled out for criticism…

