Manchester United and Chelsea players could reportedly be set to miss out on places in the England starting line up for their Euro 2020 opener against Croatia today.

The Three Lions could be set to favour Atletico Madrid ace Kieran Trippier at left-back over both Man Utd and Chelsea left-backs Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell, according to The Athletic.

MORE: Lukaku’s emotional interview as he pays tribute to Eriksen

Although this is not Trippier’s best position, he has played there before for England, and seems to be preferred to both Shaw and Chilwell for the time being due to their late end to the club season.

Both were involved in European finals, with Reece James another Chelsea player looking set to miss out, with Manchester City’s Kyle Walker set to be prepared at right-back, according to The Athletic.

Mason Mount, however, will get into the team, according to the report, joining City duo Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden in attacking midfield, while Tottenham’s Harry Kane will of course lead the line.

It’s added that we’re likely to see West Ham’s Declan Rice partnered by Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips in the defensive midfield department.