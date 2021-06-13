(Photo) England and Croatia fans applaud Wembley message to Christian Eriksen

England and Croatia fans applauded as the Wembley Stadium announcer sent a message of best wishes to Christian Eriksen following yesterday’s incident in Denmark’s game against Finland.

Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and had to be taken to hospital, with the game almost called off before later resuming.

The incident will have stunned football fans all over the world, but it seems Eriksen is thankfully now stable and recovering.

See below as Henry Winter tweets from Wembley about the supportive message to the Inter Milan and former Tottenham man…