Everton have opened talks to sign goalkeeper Neto from Barcelona, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Toffees, who have recently been rocked by the departure of manager Ancelotti, will still be looking for options to strengthen the squad ahead of the appointment of his successor.

While Jordan Pickford will be the number one choice for England in this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament, he hasn’t always been reliable for his club side.

As a result, it would be no surprise if Everton looked to sign a goalkeeper before the summer transfer window shuts.

As per Todo Fichajes, Barcelona deputy goalkeeper Neto is one player who is being targeted by Everton, with talks now being opened with Barcelona over the possibility of signing him.

According to the report, Neto is open to the idea of leaving the Nou Camp, but for now will have to remain patient while the two parties hold talks to strike a deal over his transfer.

