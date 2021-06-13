Fan left in ‘serious condition’ after falling from stands at Wembley during England’s Euro 2020 opener

A fan has been left in a ‘serious condition’ after suffering a fall at Wembley, report Sky Sports.

England got off to the best possible start in their Euro 2020 campaign, defeating Croatia 1-0 to put them firmly in the driving seat to top the group.

Two more games remain, against Scotland on Friday and the Czech Republic the following Tuesday, for England to ensure they progress to the knockout stages of the competition as group winners.

While today ought to be a day of celebration for every England fan, it’s ended in disaster for one supporter who headed to Wembley to watch the fixture and has been left in a serious condition after falling from the stands.

Details are scarce as of now, but Sky Sports quote a Wembley Stadium spokesperson, who has provided all the information that they can at current.

“The spectator was given on-site medical attention and was then taken to hospital in a serious condition.”

“We will continue to work with UEFA to ensure the matter is fully investigated and we are continuing to monitor the situation.”

It goes without saying, but we dearly hope that the fan in question makes a full recovery. No fan, or player, should ever be left fighting for their life after attending a football match.

