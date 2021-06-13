Video: Phil Foden nearly scores a brilliant early goal for England but it comes back off the post

Phil Foden almost got England off to a great start at Euro 2020 as this fantastic effort came back off the post.

Watch below as the Manchester City youngster cut inside before unleashing a fine left-footed effort that thudded against the woodwork…

Phil Foden balling out ? pic.twitter.com/LGdnci81lo — VERSUS (@vsrsus) June 13, 2021

Pictures courtesy of BBC

Foden is clearly going to be a handful for Croatia this afternoon, with England making a strong start and looking like a fine attacking force.

Fans of the Three Lions will just have to hope they don’t live to regret putting this early opportunity away.