Video: Phil Foden nearly scores a brilliant early goal for England but it comes back off the post

Manchester City
Phil Foden almost got England off to a great start at Euro 2020 as this fantastic effort came back off the post.

Watch below as the Manchester City youngster cut inside before unleashing a fine left-footed effort that thudded against the woodwork…

Pictures courtesy of BBC

Foden is clearly going to be a handful for Croatia this afternoon, with England making a strong start and looking like a fine attacking force.

Fans of the Three Lions will just have to hope they don’t live to regret putting this early opportunity away.

