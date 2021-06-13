After the decision to leave Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell and Manchester United target Jadon Sancho out of the England squad for the Euros opener against Croatia, some frustrating clarification has come…

Miguel Delaney of the Independent reports that neither Chilwell or Sancho have suffered any injuries, rather Southgate has elected to choose the two high-profile stars as the two players to be dropped.

Mark Mann-Bryans of the Press Association also offered some equally frustrating insight that would’ve partly influenced the decision, adding that three goalkeepers must be named in a matchday squad.

So rather than just one of Dean Henderson or Sam Johnstone acting as backup to Jordan Pickford – both will, meaning that an extra outfielder has had to make way.

Some fans will be disappointed to see that Sancho has been snubbed, especially as he’s highly experienced and has been dropped in favour of other wide players that are more defensive.

No injuries to Chilwell or Sancho. Just left out of squad. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) June 13, 2021

Also a UEFA ruling that two GKs have to be named on the bench. https://t.co/EAWtkmLLjR — Mark Mann-Bryans (@MarkyMBryans) June 13, 2021

Southgate faces immense scrutiny if Kieran Trippier struggles as a make-shift left-back or if the Three Lions lack the cutting edge in the final third whilst Sancho is sat on the sidelines.