Journalist Mattias Karen has shared one of the comments from Denmark national team doctor Morten Boesen as a press conference is being held in regards to the nasty collapse of Christian Eriksen.

Boesen is reported to have confirmed that the 29-year-old suffered ‘cardiac arrest’ in the deeply concerning moment, adding that Eriksen ‘was gone’ before he was resuscitated.

Thankfully, the swift actions of the medical team and the likes of Danish defender Simon Kjaer, Eriksen was revived after just one use of the defibrillator.

Boesen added with ‘I don’t know’ when expanding on ‘how close’ we were to losing Eriksen, which really goes to show how fortunate we all are following the heroic actions of the medical team.

Denmark’s team doctor Morten Boesen has confirmed Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest and that ”he was gone” before he was resuscitated.

Boesen says ”we got him back after one defib. That’s quite fast. … How close were we? I don’t know.” #EURO2020 — Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) June 13, 2021

There are practices that need to be seriously reconsidered following the harrowing incident though, the actions of the host broadcaster – in zooming in on Eriksen and later focusing on his crying wife – are truly unforgivable and we should never see anything remotely like it again.