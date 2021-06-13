Newcastle United are being tipped as possible transfer suitors for Conor Hourihane in this summer’s window.

The 30-year-old may have fallen out of favour at Aston Villa, but he had a decent loan spell at Swansea City last season, and could have top flight clubs interested in him again.

Former Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Newcastle could be one of the teams in for Hourihane, who he expects won’t be short of offers this summer.

“I think he’ll definitely have offers,” the pundit told Football Insider.

“It depends what he wants to do. I think he’ll come back for pre-season, speak with the manager and take it from there.

“If he was to leave, he’d definitely have offers and there would be Premier League clubs after him.

“You look at the likes of Brentford, Newcastle. Steve Bruce knows him well. You look at Norwich Watford, the teams that have come up. They would love to have him in their team.

“He won’t be short of offers. I just hope he gets the move that’s right for him.”