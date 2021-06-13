Menu

“He won’t be short of offers” – Pundit tips Newcastle to sign impressive 30-year-old

Aston Villa FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are being tipped as possible transfer suitors for Conor Hourihane in this summer’s window.

The 30-year-old may have fallen out of favour at Aston Villa, but he had a decent loan spell at Swansea City last season, and could have top flight clubs interested in him again.

MORE: Newcastle United in pole position to re-sign academy graduate following 29-goal campaign

Former Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Newcastle could be one of the teams in for Hourihane, who he expects won’t be short of offers this summer.

“I think he’ll definitely have offers,” the pundit told Football Insider.

“It depends what he wants to do. I think he’ll come back for pre-season, speak with the manager and take it from there.

More Stories / Latest News
(Photo) England and Croatia fans applaud Wembley message to Christian Eriksen
Arteta to hand Arsenal youngster a chance in pre-season even if he does clinch £40-50m transfer
Video: Nasty moment Timothy Castagne suffered double fractured eye socket after scary collision that has ruled Belgium star out of entire Euros

“If he was to leave, he’d definitely have offers and there would be Premier League clubs after him.

“You look at the likes of Brentford, Newcastle. Steve Bruce knows him well. You look at Norwich Watford, the teams that have come up. They would love to have him in their team.

“He won’t be short of offers. I just hope he gets the move that’s right for him.”

More Stories Conor Hourihane gabriel agbonlahor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.