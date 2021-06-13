‘In the dressing room he didn’t say anything to me’ – Kylian Mbappe feels Olivier Giroud went behind his back with criticism as France rift continues

Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar Kylian Mbappe has alluded to Chelsea striker and international teammate acting behind his back with the criticism of his passing – or lack thereof for the national team.

Mbappe was left furious earlier this week after Giroud singled out the lightning-fast forward for failing to pass to him during their international friendly against Bulgaria.

It was reported at the time that 22-year-old Mbappe wished to respond to the claims immediately in a personal press conference, Didier Deschamps put a stop to these plans but he’s now had his chance…

Get French Football News share that Mbappe stated he was ‘affected’ by the criticism, but doesn’t wish to make a ‘big deal’ out of it as Les Bleus prepare to kick off their Euros campaign on Tuesday night.

Mbappe has been left particularly frustrated by the fact that Giroud shared his grievances with the PSG man ‘publicly’, especially after the target-man ‘didn’t say anything’ to Mbappe in the dressing room.

Kylian Mbappé on Giroud drama: “It is more that he said it publicly than the fact that he said it. I saw him in the dressing room and he didn’t say anything to me.” — Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 13, 2021

Mbappe’s plans to not make a ‘big deal’ out of the matter have went down the drain – with the forward’s comments now making a ‘big deal’ of something that perhaps should’ve been handled privately.

It’s hardly the commotion that the France squad need in their environment as they prepare to kick off the tournament as part of the Group of Death, alongside Portugal, Germany and Hungary.

Mbappe is of course making a fair point if Giroud did not in fact raise his concerns personally before airing them to the media, but the legend in the making probably didn’t need to share that detail.