Jesse Lingard to West Ham transfer “a formality” despite Man United talks

Jesse Lingard to West Ham looks a formality this summer, according to reports from the reliable Claret and Hugh.

The England international shone on loan at the Hammers since his move from Manchester United back in January, though there has also been some talk that he could end up staying at Old Trafford.

It’s been claimed that Lingard has held talks with Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and made it clear to him that he wants to remain in Manchester.

Lingard was not a regular at Man Utd last season, however, so might do well to leave for a club like West Ham in order to play more regularly.

Despite the conflicting reports, it seems Claret and Hugh expect that the 28-year-old will be staying at West Ham on a permanent deal.

This is good news for WHUFC supporters, who will no doubt want to see David Moyes continuing his fine work with this current squad at the London Stadium.