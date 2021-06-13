Menu

Jude Bellingham makes European Championship history as England wonderkid adds to incredible list of records

Borussia Dortmund youngster Jude Bellingham has just been subbed on by England manager Gareth Southgate in the game against Croatia, and he’s made history in the process.

The 17-year-old is now the youngest player ever to appear at the European Championships, adding to a long list of other impressive records he’s achieved in his short career so far…

As you can see in the tweet below, Bellingham is also the youngest ever English player to start and score a Champions League game, as well as being the youngest ever English scorer in the Bundesliga…

The teenager, formerly of Birmingham City, clearly has the world at his feet if he can continue to progress as he has.

Bellingham looked superb for Dortmund in the season just gone, and he’s fully earned his chance to shine at Euro 2020 this summer.

England fans can be excited about watching Bellingham for years to come, as he joins other hugely promising young talents like Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Mason Greenwood coming through at the moment.

