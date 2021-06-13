Leeds United are being tipped to complete three transfer deals in the next few weeks, according to various reports.

The Yorkshire giants had a solid first season back in the Premier League last term as they celebrated their first return to the top flight in 16 years.

Marcelo Bielsa now surely has Leeds in a strong position to keep on improving if he can bring in the right signings this summer.

According to The Athletic, Leeds should finally make Jack Harrison’s loan from Manchester City permanent in an £11million deal as soon as the transfer window opens.

Leeds fans will be pleased about this, as that looks like superb business by the club for a player whose become hugely important at Elland Road in his series of loan spells there.

Elsewhere, LUFC also look set to offload players, with the Yorkshire Evening Post claiming Olly Casey will be leaving.

Casey is attracting interest from lower league clubs and will most likely be heading out on loan this summer.

Finally, Mateusz Bogusz is also expected to move on after struggling to impress since joining Leeds back in 2019, and also not doing a lot of note in his most recent spell out on loan.