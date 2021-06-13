Menu

Video: Romelu Lukaku reveals he “cried a lot” when he heard Christian Eriksen news as he dedicates win to Inter Milan team-mate

Inter Milan
Romelu Lukaku was clearly emotional yesterday as he paid tribute to his Inter Milan team-mate Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s opening game at Euro 2020 with what looked an extremely serious medical problem that almost led to the game being called off.

Thankfully, more recent updates suggest Eriksen is stable after this disturbing incident, and Lukaku was quick to pay tribute to his club colleague after scoring twice for Belgium in their win over Russia…

See the video clip above as Lukaku admits he cried a lot when he heard the news about Eriksen, with the striker also admitting it was difficult to play after hearing about what had happened.

Still, the 28-year-old put in a strong display, scoring twice for Belgium and sending a message of love to Eriksen as he celebrated his opening goal.

