Romelu Lukaku was clearly emotional yesterday as he paid tribute to his Inter Milan team-mate Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s opening game at Euro 2020 with what looked an extremely serious medical problem that almost led to the game being called off.

Thankfully, more recent updates suggest Eriksen is stable after this disturbing incident, and Lukaku was quick to pay tribute to his club colleague after scoring twice for Belgium in their win over Russia…

"I cried a lot because I was scared." Romelu Lukaku dedicated Belgium's win to Inter Milan team-mate Christian Eriksen ??#bbceuro2020 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 12, 2021

See the video clip above as Lukaku admits he cried a lot when he heard the news about Eriksen, with the striker also admitting it was difficult to play after hearing about what had happened.

Still, the 28-year-old put in a strong display, scoring twice for Belgium and sending a message of love to Eriksen as he celebrated his opening goal.