Loads of Manchester United fans are calling for the signing of Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips after his superb performance for England against Croatia today.

The 25-year-old set up Raheem Sterling’s winning goal with a superb piece of play, and it follows a fine season for Leeds in the Premier League.

Even if Phillips wasn’t the biggest name going into this tournament, he’s more than earned his position in Gareth Southgate’s squad, and it’s going to be interesting to see if he can keep these performances up.

It seems Man Utd fans were hugely impressed with what they saw from Phillips, as their club could be in the market for a new central midfielder this summer.

The Red Devils have also been linked with West Ham’s Declan Rice by the Guardian and others, but it seems many supporters now feel Phillips could be the better option than the Hammers ace.

Here’s some reaction from United fans as they gush over Phillips’ performance and call for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to snap him up this summer…

United should be looking at Phillips over Rice. Much better player imo and half the price — Jonny (@ynnoj85) June 13, 2021

Man Utd need to sign Kalvin Phillips! What a performance #EURO2020 Keep an eye @FabrizioRomano ? — James Ash (@JamesAshh) June 13, 2021

@ManUtd Sign @Kalvinphillips now. This Guy is a rock in the midfield. Yorkshire Pirlo. — Shubham Verma (@vermaverbalize) June 13, 2021

Sign Kalvin Phillips @ManUtd — Cess Nyoni (@CessNyoni) June 13, 2021

Kalvin Philips is clear and better off than Rice as a DMF.

What's his price if Leeds United of England is will to sell to Man U.#ENGCRO — SENATOR (@Sen_NickOdozor) June 13, 2021

If @ManUtd need a midfielder Kalvin Phillips is a better option than Rice — Abraham Atta MUFC (@AttaAbraham) June 13, 2021

United talking about Rice… but his partner by far the better so far. Can't believe Phillips isn't being spoken about more. #ENGCRO #ENG — Josh D (@Jaydee8889) June 13, 2021

United will see Phillips performing better in this tournament and be available for half the price, but still go and get rice — Kiraj (@KirajP7) June 13, 2021

Kalvin Phillips is better than Rice ? — Honest Bruno Fan ? (@BrunoPenFC) June 13, 2021