“What a performance” – These Man United fans call for Solskjaer to sign “much better” England player over Declan Rice

Leeds United FC Manchester United FC
Loads of Manchester United fans are calling for the signing of Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips after his superb performance for England against Croatia today.

The 25-year-old set up Raheem Sterling’s winning goal with a superb piece of play, and it follows a fine season for Leeds in the Premier League.

Even if Phillips wasn’t the biggest name going into this tournament, he’s more than earned his position in Gareth Southgate’s squad, and it’s going to be interesting to see if he can keep these performances up.

It seems Man Utd fans were hugely impressed with what they saw from Phillips, as their club could be in the market for a new central midfielder this summer.

The Red Devils have also been linked with West Ham’s Declan Rice by the Guardian and others, but it seems many supporters now feel Phillips could be the better option than the Hammers ace.

Here’s some reaction from United fans as they gush over Phillips’ performance and call for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to snap him up this summer…

