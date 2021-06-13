Manchester United ace sends clear transfer message to Solskjaer during candid meeting

Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard has reportedly informed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that his preference is to stay at Old Trafford.

The England international shone on loan at West Ham in the second half of last season, emerging as one of the surprise stand-out stars of the campaign.

However, it’s not yet clear what this will mean for Lingard’s future, with the player previously well down Solskjaer’s pecking order at Man Utd.

According to the Sun, however, Lingard has held a candid meeting with his manager and made it clear he’d like to stay at the club instead of going out on loan again or moving on permanently.

It will be interesting to see if this is enough to persuade the Red Devils boss to keep hold of Lingard, with signings surely needed in that area of the pitch.

Jadon Sancho is being strongly linked with United by the Times, and a player like him coming in would surely spell the end of Lingard’s Old Trafford career.