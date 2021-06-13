Man Utd working on improved Jadon Sancho transfer bid as player reaches “gentleman’s agreement” with Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United are reportedly working on offering an improved Jadon Sancho transfer package to Borussia Dortmund.

The Red Devils have long been linked with Sancho after his exciting performances in the Bundesliga, with the England international looking absolutely ideal to strengthen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attack.

It seems United are doing all they can to get a deal done for Sancho, with the Times reporting that they’re now working on putting together an offer that may be more to Dortmund’s liking.

The good news for Man Utd is that the report also states that Sancho has a “gentleman’s agreement” with his club over being allowed to leave if MUFC come in with a suitable offer.

United fans will hope their club can finally come up with the right deal and secure the signing of a hugely exciting young player who could be a star player at Old Trafford for many years to come.

Solskjaer’s side weren’t too far off challenging for the Premier League title last season, but they ultimately ended the campaign empty-handed and will need to make some changes.

A signing like Sancho could make a big difference, as the 21-year-old seems likely to be a significant upgrade on the likes of Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Daniel James.