Pete Graves of Sky Sports shared yesterday that Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson was the only player to miss England’s final training session with an injury worry.

Despite the knock, the 24-year-old has seemingly recovered as he’s been named on the bench by Gareth Southgate for the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 opener against Croatia on Sunday afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Manchester United fans will be absolutely delighted to see that the issue was just a minor one for the man that’s become their No.1 over David de Gea in recent month.

Henderson will likely take up the mantle as second-choice stopper for England at the Euros this summer, with Jordan Pickford nailed on as the man between the sticks for now, whilst Dean offers backup alongside fellow Manchester United academy graduate Sam Johnstone.

25 out of the 26 #England players are out training this morning. Goalkeeper Dean Henderson missing with a niggle. Training live now on @SkySportsNews. #ItsComingHome #ENG — Pete Graves (@PeteGravesTV) June 12, 2021

Team news is in! Your #ThreeLions to face Croatia in our opening game at #EURO2020… ? pic.twitter.com/HxYXprXtex — England (@England) June 13, 2021

Perhaps if the Three Lions secure qualification for the knockout stages as early as possible, Henderson will be handed a start – something that only looks like it will happen if Pickford is injured or suffers the disaster of costly calamities for the national team.