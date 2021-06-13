Menu

Manchester United star missed England training with knock but makes bench for Three Lions against Croatia

Pete Graves of Sky Sports shared yesterday that Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson was the only player to miss England’s final training session with an injury worry.

Despite the knock, the 24-year-old has seemingly recovered as he’s been named on the bench by Gareth Southgate for the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 opener against Croatia on Sunday afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Manchester United fans will be absolutely delighted to see that the issue was just a minor one for the man that’s become their No.1 over David de Gea in recent month.

Henderson will likely take up the mantle as second-choice stopper for England at the Euros this summer, with Jordan Pickford nailed on as the man between the sticks for now, whilst Dean offers backup alongside fellow Manchester United academy graduate Sam Johnstone.

Perhaps if the Three Lions secure qualification for the knockout stages as early as possible, Henderson will be handed a start – something that only looks like it will happen if Pickford is injured or suffers the disaster of costly calamities for the national team.

