Manchester United consider surprise transfer swoop for unsettled Manchester City star

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Manchester City defender Nathan Ake ahead of a surprise potential transfer.

The Dutchman hasn’t been a regular since joining Man City from Bournemouth last summer, despite previously impressing in the Premier League.

Ake’s fine form at Bournemouth actually saw him linked with Man Utd by ESPN last summer before he ended up moving to the Etihad Stadium instead, but things haven’t really worked out for him there.

According to the Sun, United now seem to be interested in Ake again, with the 26-year-old also unsettled at his current club.

This could put the Red Devils in a strong position to strengthen their defence, with Ake surely a useful addition to provide an upgrade on Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Ake would likely play more often at Old Trafford, as he’s faced competition from big names like Ruben Dias, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte at City.

Still, it’s not often we see players moving from one Manchester club to another, so it will be interesting to see how this develops.