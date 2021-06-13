Gary Neville issues Liverpool warning over ‘very difficult to replace’ departee who will be ‘missed badly’

Gary Neville, providing punditry for ITV’s coverage of Netherlands vs Ukraine, has claimed that it will be difficult for Liverpool to replace Gini Wijnaldum.

Wijnaldum, who has been heavily involved in everything good that Liverpool have achieved in recent seasons, will officially leave the club at the end of the month, when his contract will expire.

Ahead of time, the midfielder has agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain, signing for the French giants on a three-year deal and leaving Liverpool short in the midfield area.

While Jurgen Klopp will be working with the club’s hierarchy to consider who could be signed to replace Wijnaldum, Gary Neville believes that it’ll be difficult for them to do so.

Speaking on ITV’s Euro 2020 coverage, as quoted by HITC, the Manchester United and England legend said:

“Unsung hero. Liverpool have got so many great players to talk about, obviously the great players Liverpool have.”

“He very rarely gets a mention. I think he will be missed badly next season. Very difficult to replace him.”

And he’s right, too. Wijnaldum leaving on a free is especially annoying for Liverpool, as they haven’t received a penny to re-invest into a replacement.

To sign a top quality player, like him, without having to break the bank to do so, is going to prove to be very difficult for Liverpool this summer.

