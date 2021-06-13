Tottenham competing for potential €25m+ forward transfer

Tottenham are reportedly competing for the potential transfer of Stuttgart forward Nico Gonzalez this summer.

Fiorentina have made a bid of around €25million for the Argentina international, though it’s likely to take a bit more than that to get a deal done, according to Sky Sport Italia.

The report adds that Spurs also look to be in the running for Gonzalez, and it makes sense that the north London giants could be in the market for new attacking players.

Harry Kane is dominating headlines for all the wrong reasons at the moment from a Spurs point of view, while the club were also heavily reliant on Son Heung-min’s performances up front last season.

Gonzalez could be an important upgrade on the likes of Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela and Steven Bergwijn in that area of the pitch, potentially boosting Tottenham’s chances of getting back into the top four next season.

It remains to be seen, however, if the player himself might favour a move to Serie A with Fiorentina.