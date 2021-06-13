Arsenal are yet to reach an agreement with Roma over the sale of Granit Xhaka, with John Solano of the RomaPress reporting that the Gunners have rejected a third bid from the Italian club.

The RomaPress report that there was ‘hope’ that a deal would be sorted out this weekend, instead the two clubs remain in talks, meaning the negotiations for the midfielder have gone on for almost a month.

It’s added that Roma have seen their second improved bid knocked back by the North London outfit, marking the third overall offer to come from the Italian capital for the Swiss star.

Arsenal may want to ease their demands at this point as it’s stressed by the RomaPress that the Giallorossi are not planning to increase their bid any further.

Xhaka has been identified as the ideal first recruit for Jose Mourinho as he takes charges at the Stadio Olimpico this summer, earning a new job very soon after his sacking from Arsenal’s rivals Spurs.

RomaPress reiterate the findings from Football.London a couple of days ago in that a contract has already been agreed with the 28-year-old, with the UK outlet adding the move could cost between €18m-20m.

Despite Xhaka having played a key role for Arsenal since his £35m arrival before the last Euros, per BBC Sport, it seems that Mikel Arteta and the Gunners want to reshape their midfield.