Huge potential boost for Chelsea as Barcelona issue strong ultimatum to Blues transfer target

There’s some encouraging Chelsea transfer news emerging as it sounds like Barcelona could be preparing to force Ousmane Dembele out of the club this summer.

The Catalan giants may be starting to sweat over Dembele’s situation as he heads into the final year of his contract at the Nou Camp, with clubs likely to be on alert for the France international.

Chelsea have been linked as potential suitors by Sport in recent times, and now ESPN claim that Barca have told Dembele he’ll be sold unless he signs a new contract.

One imagines Chelsea will be keen to take advantage of this situation as it could mean they’re in a good position to sign Dembele on the cheap this summer.

Barcelona won’t want to lose the 24-year-old on a free in a year’s time, so it could make sense for them to cash in on him while they still can.

Chelsea would surely do well to snap up a talent like Dembele, who showed some improved form for Barcelona last season despite mostly being quite inconsistent during his time in La Liga.

Dembele previously looked one of the most exciting prospects in Europe at former club Borussia Dortmund, and Thomas Tuchel would surely feel he’s a player he could work well with after their time together at Dortmund.

Chelsea need more options in attack after slightly inconsistent seasons from Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech last term.