Arsenal legend approached over managerial job in England despite role in potential Gunners takeover

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira is reportedly a target for the Bournemouth manager’s job, with an approach made to the French tactician.

The Cherries were linked with Vieira in the past and have now moved for him again, according to the Daily Mirror, who add that Arsene Wenger has advised his former player to take the job.

This rumour comes amid speculation elsewhere that Vieira could be involved in some kind of role at his former club Arsenal.

Vieira has been mentioned alongside fellow Arsenal greats Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp as backing Daniel Ek’s potential takeover of the Gunners, according to the Telegraph.

It remains to be seen if Ek can succeed in persuading the Kroenke family to sell Arsenal, but if he does, it seems Vieira could have some involvement at the Emirates Stadium.

However, one imagines his involvement would surely end if he ended up moving to Bournemouth or any other club.

Having previously managed at Nice, it would be interesting to see what Vieira could do in the Championship as he bids to get his coaching career going after such a superb playing career.