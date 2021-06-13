Leicester City are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in a potential transfer deal for Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka.

The Zambia international is one of the most exciting young attacking players in Europe at the moment, with Premier League clubs unsurprisingly keeping a close eye on him after he scored 34 goals in 42 games in all competitions last season.

Still only 22 years of age, it seems clear Daka has huge potential and his best years could still be ahead of him, with a move to a bigger club and a more competitive league surely not far away.

According to the Daily Express, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is keen on bringing Daka to the King Power Stadium, but could face a battle with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Foxes could do with looking for a long-term replacement for the ageing Jamie Vardy, while Kelechi Iheanacho has been quite inconsistent despite hitting some fine form towards the end of the 2020/21 season.

Daka, however, may well be more tempted by the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea after Leicester once again missed out on qualification for the Champions League.

Liverpool need more fire power up front after a dip in form from both Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino last season, while Chelsea could surely also do with an upgrade on the disappointing Timo Werner.

Both these teams could offer Daka Champions League football, and are likely to be among the main contenders for the Premier League title as well.

The report also mentions Tottenham as potential suitors for the young forward.