(Photos) – Jesse Lingard fuels rumours of transfer to West Ham with shirt choice as Man United attacker watched England vs Croatia

Jesse Lingard has fuelled rumours of a permanent transfer to West Ham after a successful loan from Manchester United this season with an outfit choice that the Hammers faithful will absolutely love…

Lingard has taken to social media to share some snaps of himself watching the Euro 2020 opener for England against Croatia in the pub, with his choice of shirt bound to excite West Ham fans…

The 28-year-old sported the national team shirt of his West Ham teammate Declan Rice, whilst the attacking midfielder bizarrely had a parrot sat on his shoulder as he took in the proceedings.

Lingard’s decision to wear this shirt certainly proves that his heart still lies with the East London outfit, combating claims from the Sun that he’s expressed his desire to remain at Man United next season.

Rice was solid as the Three Lions went on to kick off their Euros campaign with a 1-0 victory over Croatia this afternoon, with the match staged at Wembley.

Lingard narrowly missed out on a spot in the 26-man squad, the charismatic star actually still played for Gareth Southgate’s side after it was confirmed that he would not be heading to the major tournament.