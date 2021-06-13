Arsenal loanee could be set for Premier League stay – but not with the Gunners

Dani Ceballos has a potential suitor in the Premier League – but it’s not Arsenal, according to Fichajes.

Ceballos, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid, has not been successful in convincing the Gunners hierarchy to sign him on a permanent basis, as per Fichajes.

While his journey at the Emirates looks set to come to an end, that’s not to say he won’t be playing Premier League football next season. According to Fichajes, Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen.

The report claims that Wolves have been impressed with Ceballos’ exploits in the middle of the park for Arsenal and are set to test Real Madrid’s resolve with a €15M bid for the 24-year-old.

READ MORE: Offer rejected: Arsenal turn down third transfer bid for midfielder as sale drags on

Real Betis are also thought to be keen, but do not have the necessary funds to get a deal done, while Lazio would be prepared to house the Spaniard, but only if a loan with an option to buy could be agreed.

Based off that information, you’d think that Wolves would be the most plausible destination. That said, his loan deal with Arsenal has not even expired yet – you’d be surprised if no other club was to show interest.

Click here for more of the latest transfer news